Did NextEra Energy Just Make a Massive $67 Billion Bet on AI Power Demand? Here's All You Need to Know

Key Points

NextEra Energy will acquire Dominion Energy in a deal valued at nearly $67 billion.

Dominion Energy dominates North Virginia, home to the largest number of data centers.

Dominion projects huge growth in power demand.

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In a massive mega-merger, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is buying Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) in a jaw-dropping all-stock deal valued at nearly $67 billion.

Dominion shareholders will receive 0.8138 shares of NextEra for each share held of Dominion they hold. While NextEra Energy stock is dropping on the news, trading 6% lower as of Monday noon, shares of Dominion Energy were up around 9% as of noon.

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The deal will create an absolute colossus: the world's largest regulated electric utility business by market capitalization, serving more than 10 million customers and owning a staggering 110 gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity across diversified energy sources.

Then again, this isn't just any other utility merger. It isn't about size, but scale. Because, beneath NextEra Energy's bet sits a much bigger realization: the artificial intelligence (AI) race is changing everything, and utilities need scale to make the most of that opportunity.

This AI data center opportunity is bigger than you think

According to recent research from The Motley Fool, the four largest hyperscalers -- Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Alphabet -- combined spent $413 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, up 84% from 2024, with a significant majority going toward AI data infrastructure. That capex could reach $700 billion in 2026.

These AI data centers consume massive amounts of energy. A single facility can consume as much electricity as 100,000 households, according to Pew Research Center.

Here's where things get interesting.

NextEra is already a leading clean energy company, and data centers are scrambling for clean power. Dominion Energy, meanwhile, is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Northern Virginia is the data center capital of the world and home to nearly 35% of all hyperscale data centers in the world.

Dominion Energy's Virginia business serves more than 450 data centers from over 50 customers, including the largest hyperscalers. It projects significant data center growth over the next two decades, which will also mean unprecedented power demand.

That is why Dominion has drawn up plans to spend nearly $55 billion on its grids in Virginia over the next five years. That's 85% of its entire planned capex through 2030. Dominion is building a wind farm on the East Coast off the coast of Virginia that could generate enough electricity to power 660,000 homes. It is the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. and is expected to be completed this year.

In short, NextEra Energy is not just buying another utility. It is buying some of the most valuable real estate in the AI economy and perhaps its biggest growth opportunity ever.

Do NextEra Energy shareholders win, or lose?

While Dominion predominantly rules the Virginia market, it also serves consumers in North Carolina and South Carolina. NextEra Energy, meanwhile, dominates the Florida power market. Those are four fast-growing states with a strong regulatory environment.

Dominion Energy is also a solid-run utility. It is 95% regulated, which means incredibly stable cash flows. It projects annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5% to 7% through 2030, which is high for a utility. It is also a dividend growth company, with the stock yielding 4.3% compared to NextEra Energy's 2.7%.

The two companies combined expect to grow dividends by 6% annually through 2028 while maintaining a conservative payout ratio below 50%. NextEra Energy expects the deal to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS, with projected growth of over 9% through 2032.

That earnings and dividend growth could mean serious upside for investors in NextEra Energy in the long term.

A word of caution, though.

Big utility deals rarely move quickly, and the NextEra-Dominion deal could take 12-18 months to close as it winds through regulators. Then there's Dominion's hefty debt load that NextEra will acquire, making it notoriously more sensitive to interest rates.

That perhaps explains why NextEra shares are falling on the announcement. Such knee-jerk market reactions, however, are standard in mega-mergers. Ultimately, if the deal goes through, NextEra will end up with something far more valuable than another utility business.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.