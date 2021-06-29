Did National Bank Holdings' (NYSE:NBHC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 84%?

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 84% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 35% in the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, National Bank Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 94% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 13% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.31.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NBHC Earnings Per Share Growth June 29th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how National Bank Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of National Bank Holdings, it has a TSR of 101% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

National Bank Holdings provided a TSR of 39% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 15% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand National Bank Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for National Bank Holdings (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

