Did Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Loral Space & Communications

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Mario Gabelli, for US$202k worth of shares, at about US$17.46 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$38.46. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 28% of Mario Gabelli's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Mario Gabelli. Notably Mario Gabelli was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$184k worth of shares.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Loral Space & Communications

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Loral Space & Communications insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$7.8m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Loral Space & Communications Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Loral Space & Communications shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Loral Space & Communications insiders. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Loral Space & Communications is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

