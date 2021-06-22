Did Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Insiders Sell Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Lannett Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, David Drabik, sold US$203k worth of shares at a price of US$6.08 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$4.67. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 30.00k shares for US$127k. On the other hand they divested 78.60k shares, for US$481k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Lannett Company than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:LCI Insider Trading Volume June 22nd 2021

Lannett Company Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Lannett Company insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$127k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Lannett Company

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 14% of Lannett Company shares, worth about US$27m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Lannett Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by Lannett Company insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Lannett Company that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



