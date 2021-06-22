Did Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)

The Executive VP, Jay Johnson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$239k worth of shares at a price of US$91.87 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$105. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11% of Jay Johnson's holding. Jay Johnson was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Jay Johnson sold a total of 5.61k shares over the year at an average price of US$82.02. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LAMR Insider Trading Volume June 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) insiders own about US$648m worth of shares (which is 6.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

