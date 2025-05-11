Did L3Harris and BAE Systems Just Find the Solution to Low-Cost Drone Threats?

The average cost of an Iranian-built Shahed-136 kamikaze drone is $50,000. A Standard Missile-2 surface-to-air missile, used by U.S. Navy destroyers for missile and anti-drone defense, meanwhile, costs $2.1 million -- 42 times as much.

It doesn't take an advanced degree in mathematics to realize the economics of war here favors the party launching drones over the one buying missiles to shoot them down. And yet, the Navy doesn't have much choice but to use $2 million missiles against $50,000 drones when they appear. The alternative is letting the drones reach their target, and having to repair or replace a $2.5 billion destroyer, and explaining to the families of more than 300 sailors that they were just trying to save money!

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Still, in an ideal world, the U.S. military would prefer to shoot down cheap drones with even cheaper rockets -- and two of our biggest defense contractors, L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) and BAE Systems (OTC: BAES.Y), may have just figured out how to do that... with a little help from Ukraine.

Vampires versus drones

In a report last week, the X social media account OSINTtechnical published video of a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile team using L3Harris' Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) launcher, which includes thermal sensors, to shoot down a Russian Shahed drone with an advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) rocket manufactured by BAE Systems.

New footage of a Ukrainian laser-guided APKWS rocket slamming into a Russian Shahed-136 attack drone, sending it spiraling toward the ground.



The low-cost rocket was fired and guided in by an L3Harris Vampire SAM system. pic.twitter.com/9rKEafTz9x April 30, 2025

APKWS is a laser-guided kit that attaches to a basic unguided Hydra 70 rocket, the most commonly used rocket in the U.S. military, cheaply converting the latter into a guided missile. How cheaply? Well, one recent Navy contract paid BAE to supply more than 10,000 APKWS rockets at an average cost of just $22,000 each.

The economics of missile (and drone) defense

At that price, the Navy could shoot down Shaheds for a fraction of the drones' cost. Granted, L3's Vampire system adds to the cost. Each Vampire costs $2.85 million. But this launcher is reusable. The total Vampire-plus-APKWS cost would reach parity with the cost of a Shahed after just 100 missiles launched. And a Vampire-plus-APKWS combination would be cheaper than a Standard Missile after just two launches.

Long story short, assuming it's possible to replicate the Ukrainians' success in using Vampires and APKWS missiles to shoot down cheap drones, the U.S. military may have just discovered the holy grail of missile and drone defense: shooting down missiles and drones for less than it costs an enemy to produce them.

Indeed, replicating the success may have been one aim of providing these weapons to Ukraine in the first place. As DefenseNews.com has reported, the VAMPIRE systems were originally ordered under a U.S. Navy contract that predated Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the system was still undergoing testing in the U.S., 14 VAMPIRES were then diverted to Ukraine in 2023.

And now they've proven effective in an active combat environment -- and not just against drones. Media reports earlier this year showed a ship-mounted VAMPIRE shooting down a Russian cruise missile at sea.

Is L3Harris stock or BAE Systems stock the better play here?

So is it time for investors to try to invest in this solution? Maybe, but also maybe not.

First and foremost, it's important for investors to remember we're dealing with the U.S. Pentagon here. Just because it's found a solution, doesn't mean it will implement it, or do so in a timely fashion. For years, the Navy has talked up low-cost lasers and railguns as solutions to its drone-and-missile problems, only to slow-roll the one and cancel the other. VAMPIRE could meet a similar fate.

Nor am I particularly excited about the valuations on the stocks involved in this solution. At 2 times annual sales, and 27 times earnings BAE Systems is hardly a bargain-priced defense stock. L3Harris stock at 1.9 times sales and 25 times earnings isn't much cheaper.

Of the two, L3Harris looks slightly less overpriced, though. It also boasts the better dividend yield (2.2%) and a faster projected long-term earnings growth rate of 12%. If (hope against hope) it turns out the Navy does begin buying these defensive weapons for its ships in large numbers, L3Harris will be the more likely value candidate.

Should you invest $1,000 in L3Harris Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in L3Harris Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and L3Harris Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $614,911!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $714,958!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 907% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends L3Harris Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends BAE Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.