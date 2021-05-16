Did Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President of Microwave Electronics Division, Yonah Adelman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$842k worth of shares at a price of US$18.63 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$25.00, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Yonah Adelman's holding.

Insiders in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:KTOS Insider Trading Volume May 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$55m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

