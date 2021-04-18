Did First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

First United Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider John McCullough for US$70k worth of shares, at about US$11.81 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$16.90. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$216k for 16.53k shares. On the other hand they divested 0.72 shares, for US$8.1. Overall, First United insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$13.06 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FUNC Insider Trading Volume April 18th 2021

Insiders at First United Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that First United insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$51k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that First United insiders own about US$5.9m worth of shares (which is 5.0% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First United Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that First United insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First United. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of First United.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



