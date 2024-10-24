Did the Fed Move too Quickly for EMs?

Recent movements in some of the most sensitive global assets suggest that the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates may have come too soon or might not be sustainable. Since the Fed’s rate cut in mid-September, emerging-market assets have acted as if borrowing costs will stay elevated, leaving them vulnerable.

New risks, including rising U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar, have overshadowed any benefits from the rate cut, with concerns over China’s lackluster stimulus and the potential return of Donald Trump to the presidency adding to market uncertainty.

Investors in emerging markets are now positioning themselves defensively in the face of a stronger U.S. economy and a weakening Chinese one. While there was initial optimism, strong U.S. data and political tensions have reignited fears of persistent inflation.

Finsum: This could have traders reassessing their strategies, unsure of how much more support they can expect from central banks.

EMs

emerging markets

China

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.