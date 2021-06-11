Did Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Insiders Sell Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Everspin Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Troy Winslow, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$72k worth of shares at a price of US$6.01 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$6.24. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of Troy Winslow's holding.

Everspin Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:MRAM Insider Trading Volume June 11th 2021

Insiders at Everspin Technologies Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some Everspin Technologies insider selling. Insiders only netted US$48k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.3% of Everspin Technologies shares, worth about US$5.2m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Everspin Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Everspin Technologies insider transactions. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Everspin Technologies you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

