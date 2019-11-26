Did Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Catch Your Eye?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) are down 26% from their 52-week high of $73.89 recorded on December 3, 2018, and stock may be worth a look now.

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company focused on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate and naturally occurring public health threats.

The Company has 10 products in its portfolio, which includes vaccines for Anthrax, Smallpox, Typhoid and Cholera; antibody therapeutics like ANTHRASIL for Anthrax, Raxibacumab injection. BAT for Botulism and Vaccinia immune globulin intravenous (VIGIV, CNJ-016); and devices like NARCAN Nasal Spray and RSDL.

The Company's development pipeline includes:

-- AV7909 (Anthrax Vaccine), under a phase III trial -- FLU-IGIV (Influenza A Therapeutic), expected to enter phase III trial in 2020 -- CHIKV-VLP (Chikungunya virus vaccine), expected to enter phase III trial next year and -- ZIKV-IG (Zika Virus therapeutic), under a phase I trial.

In addition to the above-mentioned product candidates, there are also a couple of compounds in preclinical testing and some drug-device combination candidates under formative studies.

Emergent BioSolutions generates revenue from product sales, contract manufacturing, and contracts & grants.

In 2018, on an adjusted basis, the annual net income was $119.6 million and total revenue was $782.4 million. This compared with adjusted net income of $95.7 million and total revenue of $560.9 million in 2017.

For full-year 2019, the Company expects adjusted net income to be in the range of $150 million to $180 million, and total revenue to range between $1.06 billion and $1.14 billion.

Emergent BioSolutions aspires to exceed $2 billion in revenue by year-end 2024.

EBS has traded in a range of $39.11 to $73.89 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $54.55, up 6.40%.

