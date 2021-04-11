Did Cross Country Healthcare's (NASDAQ:CCRN) Share Price Deserve to Gain 94%?

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) share price is up 94% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 56% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 13% in the last three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Cross Country Healthcare grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 78%. We note, however, that extraordinary items have impacted earnings. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 94%). That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CCRN Earnings Per Share Growth April 11th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Cross Country Healthcare's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Cross Country Healthcare has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 94% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cross Country Healthcare you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

