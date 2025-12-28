Did Core & Main’s Nearly 30% Post-Earnings Stock Drop Set Up an $18 Million Entry?

Key Points

New York City-based Tribune Investment Group acquired 335,000 shares of Core & Main in the third quarter.

The position was worth an estimated $18.03 million at quarter-end.

It represents 8.74% of 13F reportable assets under management, making it Tribune's largest holding by market value.

New York City-based Tribune Investment Group established a new position in Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), adding 335,000 shares valued at approximately $18.03 million during the third quarter, according to a November 13 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Tribune Investment Group LP initiated a new holding in Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) during the third quarter. The fund reported ownership of 335,000 shares with a market value of $18.03 million as of September 30. This move brought the total number of Tribune's disclosed positions to 21 for the period.

What Else to Know

The new Core & Main position accounts for 8.74% of Tribune’s 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:CNM: $18.03 million (8.74% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CSX: $17.76 million (8.60% of AUM)

NYSE:GPC: $17.33 million (8.39% of AUM)

NYSE:CMI: $13.52 million (6.55% of AUM)

NYSE:PNR: $13.29 million(6.44% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Core & Main were priced at $54.00, up about 5% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 15% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.76 billion Net Income (TTM) $435.00 million Price (as of Friday) $54.00 One-Year Price Change 5%

Company Snapshot

Core & Main distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products, including pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, storm drainage systems, fire suppression systems, smart meters, and related services.

The company operates a distribution-focused business model, generating revenue primarily through the sale of infrastructure products and value-added services to the construction and maintenance sectors.

It serves municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets across the United States.

Core & Main is a leading distributor in the U.S. water and fire protection infrastructure market, leveraging a broad product portfolio and deep industry relationships. The company’s scale and specialized expertise support critical infrastructure projects and ongoing maintenance needs for diverse end markets. Its strategic focus on essential utility and construction sectors provides resilience and consistent demand in varying economic cycles.

Foolish Take

What matters most here isn’t the size of the position but the timing risk it embraces. Core & Main is the kind of business that tends to look most uncomfortable right before long-term investors lean in. The stock fell roughly 27% following its fiscal second-quarter earnings report, and while it’s unclear exactly when the shares were accumulated during the quarter, the position shows up alongside that volatility. That distinction matters and investors should not assume perfect timing.



Operationally, Core & Main’s most recent quarter showed a business still doing what it does best. Fiscal third-quarter sales rose 1.2% year over year to $2.06 billion, driven largely by acquisitions, while gross margin expanded to 27.2%. Meanwhile, net income climbed to $143 million, adjusted EPS rose to $0.89, and operating cash flow reached $271 million for the quarter. The company also repurchased $50 million of stock and increased its buyback authorization by another $500 million after quarter-end.



This fits neatly with a portfolio already tilted toward industrial and infrastructure-linked names like CSX, Genuine Parts, Cummins, and Pentair. Core & Main may not outperform every year, but its exposure to aging water infrastructure, disciplined capital returns, and steady cash generation explain why patient capital is willing to buy when sentiment cracks. Shares are already up about 7% since the latest earnings release, but the real thesis here is measured in years, not quarters.

