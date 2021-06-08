Did Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Comstock Holding Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP of Strategy and Corporate Development & Director, Joseph Squeri, sold US$534k worth of shares at a price of US$6.54 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$6.61. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 37% of Joseph Squeri's holding.

In the last year Comstock Holding Companies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Comstock Holding Companies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Comstock Holding Companies shares. Specifically, Executive VP of Strategy and Corporate Development & Director Joseph Squeri ditched US$640k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Comstock Holding Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Comstock Holding Companies insiders own about US$38m worth of shares (which is 68% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Comstock Holding Companies Tell Us?

An insider sold Comstock Holding Companies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Comstock Holding Companies makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Comstock Holding Companies you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

