Did Columbia Financial's (NASDAQ:CLBK) Share Price Deserve to Gain 18%?

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. For example, the Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 18% trails the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Columbia Financial grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 6.7%. The share price gain of 18% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CLBK Earnings Per Share Growth April 12th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Columbia Financial are up 18% over the year. The bad news is that's no better than the average market return, which was roughly 59%. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Columbia Financial by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

