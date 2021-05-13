Did CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CNS Pharmaceuticals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Financial Officer Christopher Downs for US$290k worth of shares, at about US$2.04 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.80. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Christopher Downs was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CNSP Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

Does CNS Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 39% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CNS Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CNS Pharmaceuticals shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think CNS Pharmaceuticals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CNS Pharmaceuticals. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for CNS Pharmaceuticals (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

