Did China's DeepSeek Just Crash and Burn President Trump's $500 Billion AI Stargate Project?

Shortly after his inauguration on Jan. 20, President Donald Trump hosted an event at the White House that featured some of the biggest names in the technology industry.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, and Japanese tech mogul Masayoshi Son are leading the charge for an infrastructure project called Stargate, which aims to invest $500 billion into American technology companies over the next four years.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

While initial reactions to this initiative were positive, the euphoria was short-lived. Just days after the Stargate announcement, investors were focused on a new AI start-up out of China called DeepSeek.

Below, I'm going to explore some of the main talking points surrounding DeepSeek and assess if the newest AI darling poses a threat to Trump's Stargate agenda.

There is a bear narrative unfolding since DeepSeek's arrival, but...

What makes DeepSeek such a point of contention is that the company claims to have trained its models using older hardware compared to what AI companies in the U.S. are leveraging. For example, over the last couple of years, you've likely heard business leaders talking about Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing units (GPU) -- namely the Hopper and Blackwell architectures. These are Nvidia's most sophisticated -- and expensive -- chips.

However, DeepSeek's developers claim to have used older GPUs and less expensive infrastructure from Nvidia, primarily a cluster of H800 chips.

This is important because the team at DeepSeek is subtly implying that high-caliber AI can be developed for much less than what OpenAI and its cohorts have been spending. If that's the case, it's reasonable that investors would expect a major pullback on AI infrastructure spending. While I acknowledge the logic supporting the bear narrative here, let's explore if this argument is really holding up.

... big tech is dropping some important clues

Over the last couple of weeks, several big players in the AI revolution reported earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

What does this mean for Stargate?

In the days following DeepSeek's initial headlines, Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp told CNBC that the advancements from the Chinese start-up should inspire U.S. technology businesses to double down on their own AI developments and continue investing in innovation.

Considering the largest technology companies in the world (not just the U.S.) are planning to spend over $320 billion in AI infrastructure just this year underscores Karp's commentary. All told, I don't think DeepSeek is derailing Stargate in any sense.

As of now, AI's biggest spenders appear to be spending even more. If anything, the arrival of DeepSeek has become a tailwind for domestic AI infrastructure investment -- which should bode well for the Stargate project over the next several years.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $346,349 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,160 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $554,176!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Palantir Technologies, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.