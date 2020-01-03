Did Canopy Growth Stock Just Have a Dead Cat Bounce? 

Canopy Growth (NYSE:) stock jumped more than 12% on the final day of 2019, its best single-day performance since early December.ÃÂ

While itÃ¢ÂÂs easy to get excited about the one-day romp, most of the other major Canadian cannabis companies had good days on Dec. 31, with Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) gaining 13.1% and 10.4%, respectively. The fact that many names in the sector climbed indicates that the gains may have been nothing more than a much-needed relief rally.ÃÂ

So the question for Canopy Growth shareholders is whether the latest move was a dead-cat bounce or the beginning of something bigger.ÃÂ

Here are some arguments on both sides of the issue.ÃÂ

CanopyÃ¢ÂÂs Latest Jump Is Temporary

Canopy GrowthÃ¢ÂÂs most significant problem is the black market.ÃÂ

While wholesale prices of pot have dropped by approximately 17% since the legalization of dried cannabis in October 2018, black market prices have remained much lower than those of the legal retail stores in Canada. That situation, combined with a shortage of retail stores, is why the black market still accounts for a majority of Canadian cannabis sales.

Ã¢ÂÂThereÃ¢ÂÂs a very strong resistance to the legal stores in the sense that a) and b) there arenÃ¢ÂÂt enough of them. (Buyers are)ÃÂ not close to them, so they just deal with their local guy like they always have,Ã¢ÂÂ said Robin Ellis, the co-founder of a Toronto cannabis retailer.ÃÂ

Producers of dried cannabis built up the capacity to meet projected demand, but the lack of retail locations in Ontario, CanadaÃ¢ÂÂs most populous province, led to severe surpluses of legal cannabis supplies.ÃÂ

Although Ontario for awarding new retail stores in favor of an open-market system that allows anyone to apply to open stores, the new system only started on Jan. 1. It wonÃ¢ÂÂt meaningfully increase cannabis sales until the second half of this year.ÃÂ

In the meantime, Canopy has ramped up its spending to get its beverages and edibles into the hands of consumers, ItÃ¢ÂÂs also launched its first hemp-derived CBD product in the U.S.. But InvestorPlace contributor Mark Hake thinks these initiatives will continue to .ÃÂ

In the first six months of fiscal 2020, Canopy GrowthÃ¢ÂÂs adjusted EBITDA losses were , three times larger than in the same period a year earlier.ÃÂ

Until the companyÃ¢ÂÂs new products improve its results, itÃ¢ÂÂs hard to imagine investors paying more than the current prices to own the companyÃ¢ÂÂs stock.ÃÂ

CanopyÃ¢ÂÂs Stock Will Rally MuchÃÂ Further

In my last article about Canopy Growth in early December, I recommended that investors springing up against the company due to its falling stock price and increasing losses.ÃÂ

I felt that the company was wise to let its lawyers deal with the legal sideshow while it focused on growing its business. Most importantly, I thought it needed to hire a CEO who couldÃÂ help reignite the companyÃ¢ÂÂs growth.

I didnÃ¢ÂÂt believe that Canopy Growth would hire a new CEO by the end of the year.ÃÂ But true to its word, on Dec. 10 it announced that Constellation Brands (NYSE:) CFO David Klein would take over as CanopyÃ¢ÂÂs permanent CEO on Jan. 14.ÃÂ

Portfolio manager Tim Seymour was upbeat about Klein.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂThis appointment of truly a consumer products CEO, someone who knows the CPG world very well and someone who knows this company very well, is very exciting, I think heÃ¢ÂÂs the right man for the job,Ã¢ÂÂ Seymour told CNBC after the announcement.ÃÂ

I second that emotion.ÃÂ

KleinÃ¢ÂÂs been chairman of Canopy Growth since November. Before that, as ConstellationÃ¢ÂÂs CFO, he was very knowledgeable about Canopy, in which Constellation had invested billions of dollars. As a result,ÃÂ his transition into the CEO position will be easy. Furthermore, Canopy GrowthÃ¢ÂÂs current CFO also came from Constellation, so its two top executives will already be well-acquainted with each other.ÃÂ

They can hit the ground running.

Over the long-term, I believe that Canopy GrowthÃ¢ÂÂs current financial position puts it heads above most of its Canadian competitors. Now that it hasÃÂ the right CEO in place, it can return to focusing on growth while also boosting its profitability.

Its pathway to profitability might be a little blurry at the moment, but it will get there. In the meantime, the volatility of its stock is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. That said, I do believe that the shares can reach $30 or more in the next 12 months.ÃÂ

I believe that CaopyÃ¢ÂÂs rally will continue.

At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.







