Did Business Growth Power Unisys' (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Gain of 218%?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) share price has soared 218% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's down 2.6% in the last seven days.

Given that Unisys didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Unisys saw its revenue shrink by 8.0% per year. On the other hand, the share price done the opposite, gaining 26%, compound, each year. It just goes to show tht the market is forward looking, and it's not always easy to predict the future based on past trends. Still, this situation makes us a little wary of the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:UIS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Unisys has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 134% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 26% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Unisys is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

