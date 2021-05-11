Did Business Growth Power Tuniu's (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Gain of 179%?

It certainly might concern Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) shareholders to see the share price down 36% in just 30 days. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 179% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Given that Tuniu didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Tuniu saw its revenue shrink by 80%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 179% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:TOUR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tuniu has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 179% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 12% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tuniu better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Tuniu (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

