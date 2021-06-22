Did Business Growth Power Terex's (NYSE:TEX) Share Price Gain of 126%?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shareholders have seen the share price descend 15% over the month. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 126% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months, Terex actually shrank its EPS by 41%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 1.1% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Terex's revenue actually dropped 23% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:TEX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Terex has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 127% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 18%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Terex (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

