Did Business Growth Power Taylor Morrison Home's (NYSE:TMHC) Share Price Gain of 130%?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) which saw its share price drive 130% higher over five years. Meanwhile the share price is 1.5% higher than it was a week ago.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Taylor Morrison Home managed to grow its earnings per share at 18% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 18%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TMHC Earnings Per Share Growth May 11th 2021

We know that Taylor Morrison Home has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Taylor Morrison Home has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 123% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 18% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Taylor Morrison Home that you should be aware of.

