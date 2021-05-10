Did Business Growth Power Ocwen Financial's (NYSE:OCN) Share Price Gain of 206%?

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) share price has soared 206% return in just a single year. And in the last month, the share price has gained -0.8%. We note that Ocwen Financial reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 55% in the last three years.

Ocwen Financial wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Ocwen Financial actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 15%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 206%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:OCN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Ocwen Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ocwen Financial shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 206% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Ocwen Financial .

