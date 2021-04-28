Did Business Growth Power NMI Holdings' (NASDAQ:NMIH) Share Price Gain of 290%?

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) which saw its share price drive 290% higher over five years. On top of that, the share price is up 18% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 9.1% in 90 days).

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, NMI Holdings became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the NMI Holdings share price is up 70% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 81% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 19% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.26.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:NMIH Earnings Per Share Growth April 28th 2021

We know that NMI Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on NMI Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that NMI Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 93% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 31%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NMI Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - NMI Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.