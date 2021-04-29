Did Business Growth Power Nevro's (NYSE:NVRO) Share Price Gain of 174%?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 174% in five years. And in the last month, the share price has gained 8.6%.

Because Nevro made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Nevro can boast revenue growth at a rate of 19% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 22% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Nevro seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NVRO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Nevro is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Nevro shareholders are up 45% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 22% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nevro better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Nevro you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

