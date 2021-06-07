Did Business Growth Power Littelfuse's (NASDAQ:LFUS) Share Price Gain of 121%?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 121% in five years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Littelfuse managed to grow its earnings per share at 13% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 17% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:LFUS Earnings Per Share Growth June 7th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Littelfuse, it has a TSR of 132% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Littelfuse shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 45% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 18% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Littelfuse better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Littelfuse is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

