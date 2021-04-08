Did Business Growth Power Golden Minerals' (NYSEMKT:AUMN) Share Price Gain of 179%?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Golden Minerals Company (NYSEMKT:AUMN) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 179% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Given that Golden Minerals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Golden Minerals saw its revenue shrink by 27%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 179% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

AMEX:AUMN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 8th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Golden Minerals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 179% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.8% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Golden Minerals better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Golden Minerals (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



