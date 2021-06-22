Did Business Growth Power Energy Recovery's (NASDAQ:ERII) Share Price Gain of 163%?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 163% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 17% gain in the last three months.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Energy Recovery became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Energy Recovery share price has gained 156% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 22% each year. This EPS growth is lower than the 37% average annual increase in the share price over three years. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ERII Earnings Per Share Growth June 22nd 2021

We know that Energy Recovery has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Energy Recovery will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Energy Recovery shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 139% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 21% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Energy Recovery has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

