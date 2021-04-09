Did Business Growth Power BK Technologies' (NYSEMKT:BKTI) Share Price Gain of 145%?

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Take, for example BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEMKT:BKTI). Its share price is already up an impressive 145% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 53% in about a quarter. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 22% in three years.

While BK Technologies made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

BK Technologies grew its revenue by 10.0% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 145%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

AMEX:BKTI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 9th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, BK Technologies' TSR for the last year was 150%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that BK Technologies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 150% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for BK Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

