Did Business Growth Power Axos Financial's (NYSE:AX) Share Price Gain of 149%?

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) stock is up an impressive 149% over the last five years. We note the stock price is up 4.6% in the last seven days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Axos Financial achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 14% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 20% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AX Earnings Per Share Growth June 2nd 2021

We know that Axos Financial has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Axos Financial will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Axos Financial shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 112% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 20% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Axos Financial .

