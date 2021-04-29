Did Business Growth Power Anthem's (NYSE:ANTM) Share Price Gain of 171%?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 171% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 25% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Anthem achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 16% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 22% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ANTM Earnings Per Share Growth April 29th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Anthem's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Anthem's TSR for the last 5 years was 190%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Anthem shareholders are up 35% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 24% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Anthem better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Anthem you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

