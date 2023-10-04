Did Biden Just Cancel Your Student Loan Debt? Another $9 Billion Forgiven

More help is on the way for overburdened student loan holders. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced another $9 billion in federal student loan relief for roughly 125,000 borrowers, adding to a larger plan that has so far forgiven $127 billion owed by millions of Americans. The new initiative follows the restart of student loan payments as of October 1, after a pandemic-induced multiyear pause.

This latest round of aid is specifically for borrowers in income-driven repayment (IDR) plans and Public Service Loan Forgiveness programs, both of which need “fixes,” according to a White House news release.

“President Biden has long believed that college should be a ticket to the middle class, not a burden that weighs on families,” the White House said.

Biden has been scrambling to roll out other types of student loan relief packages, particularly since June, when the Supreme Court nixed his sweeping $441 billion plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for most borrowers.

Since then, he has announced the SAVE program to make loan repayments more affordable for certain borrowers, and a 12-month on-ramp for students to begin paying back their loans after Covid-19 froze monthly payments.

Details of the New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The Biden administration’s latest plan offers:

More than $5 billion in debt relief for about 53,000 borrowers in Public Service Loan Forgiveness programs.

Almost $2.8 billion in new debt forgiveness for the estimated 51,000 borrowers who have already made at least 20 years of loan payments in the IDR program but who have never had their remaining debt forgiven as agreed.

$1.2 billion in debt relief for roughly 22,000 student loan borrowers who have a total or permanent disability and have been approved for debt discharge through a data match with the Social Security Administration.

This latest package is part of a much larger student debt relief initiative which now extends to nearly 3.6 million borrowers. Biden administration and Department of Education officials have repeatedly said they will continue to roll out plans tied to student loan forgiveness and relief through a separate rulemaking process that would circumvent the Supreme Court decision.

The Education Department announced a negotiation committee and released a white paper on September 29 listing recommendations for changes to the Higher Education Act.

“We are diligently moving through the regulatory process to advance debt relief for even more borrowers,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona when announcing the white paper.

