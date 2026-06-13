Did Berkshire Hathaway Just Make a $6.8 Billion Bet on a Housing Rebound?

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway has operated in the housing space for a long time.

The company just expanded its presence with its pending purchase of Taylor Morrison.

The buy was opportunistic, and even after a deal-driven stock price advance, Taylor Morrison remains fairly cheap relative to peers.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Greg Abel replaced Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) at the start of 2026. Wall Street was waiting for him to make his first big move, which he did on May 31, when it was announced that Berkshire Hathaway was buying homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) for $6.8 billion. What should investors read into this move? Perhaps not as much as some believe.

Wall Street is always looking for clues

When Warren Buffett was running the show at Berkshire Hathaway, investors were always trying to decipher his actions and words. The thought being that figuring out why Buffett was doing something would lead to other investment opportunities. Wall Street has continued down that same path with Buffett's successor, Greg Abel, with some arguing that the purchase of Taylor Morrison is a signal that a housing rebound is in the cards.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Buffett was not a great investor because he could time the market or accurately pick the inflection point for individual sectors. He was a great investor because he could see the long-term value in businesses and hold them to benefit from their growth over time. Yes, he had a value bias, preferring to buy when businesses were on sale. But he wasn't trying to time anything; he was simply attempting to buy good companies when they were attractively priced.

Greg Abel has worked with Buffett for decades, and it is highly unlikely that his decision to buy Taylor Morrison is driven by the expectation that the homebuilder sector will suddenly take off. In fact, given Taylor Morrison's valuation, a good price was likely the main draw. At the current stock price, which is hovering near Berkshire Hathaway's offer price, the stock's price-to-sales ratio is roughly 0.9x.

Other major homebuilders are notably more expensive. For example, D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) has a P/S ratio of 1.3x. PulteGroup's (NYSE: PHM) P/S ratio is 1.4x. And Toll Brothers' (NYSE: TOL) P/S ratio is nearly 1.3x. Lennar (NYSE: LEN), however, has a P/S ratio of 0.7x, which suggests that it is still attractively priced relative to other major homebuilders.

Berkshire Hathaway isn't hiding its logic

What is most interesting here is that Abel was very upfront about his vision for Taylor Morrison. In the news release announcing the deal, he stated: "Over time, we expect to unify our site-built homebuilding operations into a combined platform enabling us to deliver the dream of homeownership to more Americans." In other words, this is one piece of a larger portfolio that will create value over time as Berkshire Hathaway's housing operations are integrated into a single, more cohesive business, rather than operating each business individually.

This is the really big takeaway from the deal. Buffett was a very hands-off investor. He bought businesses and allowed their leaders to run them. Buffett generally only stepped in when asked or when problems arose. Abel is expected to have a more hands-on approach. Buying Taylor Morrison with the clear intention of integrating Berkshire Hathaway's housing operations is an early sign that Abel will deliver on expectations for a more active management approach.

Don't dig too deeply into this deal

Another important factor to consider with Berkshire Hathaway's Taylor Morrison purchase is its scale. At $6.8 billion, it is a large acquisition, but it is relatively small for a $1 trillion market-cap Berkshire Hathaway, which ended the first quarter with nearly $400 billion in cash on its balance sheet. It is far more likely that this is a strategic, long-term investment than a big bet on a housing rebound.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $438,283!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,257,427!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 13, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, D.R. Horton, and Lennar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.