Did Balchem's (NASDAQ:BCPC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 92%?

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) share price is up 92% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 20% in the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Balchem achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 6.5% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 45.96.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:BCPC Earnings Per Share Growth April 8th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Balchem the TSR over the last 5 years was 98%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Balchem shareholders are up 21% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 15% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. Before spending more time on Balchem it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

