Did Avadel Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AVDL) Share Price Deserve to Gain 19%?

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. For example, the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) share price return of 19% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 13% in the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Avadel Pharmaceuticals' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a tough year, with a total loss of 13%, against a market gain of about 52%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Avadel Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Avadel Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

