Did Arrow Electronics' (NYSE:ARW) Share Price Deserve to Gain 89%?

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 89% over five years, which is below the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 84% share price gain over twelve months.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Arrow Electronics moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ARW Earnings Per Share Growth May 7th 2021

We know that Arrow Electronics has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Arrow Electronics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 84% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 14%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Arrow Electronics that you should be aware of.

We will like Arrow Electronics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

