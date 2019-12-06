Did Arcosa (ACA) Catch Your Eye?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Arcosa Inc. (ACA) are up 43 percent year-to-date.

Arcosa is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions catering to the construction, energy and transportation markets. The Company, which separated from Trinity Industries Inc., celebrated its one year anniversary as a public company on November 1, 2019.

Significant progress on a number of key strategic initiatives was made in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's first as an independent, publicly-held company, setting the stage for a return to growth in 2019.

The Company has been able to successfully implement lean manufacturing initiatives, and acquisition strategy this year, resulting in considerable revenue and profit growth.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, the results of which were announced in October, the adjusted net income increased to $33 million or $0.68 per share from $24.5 million or $0.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue in the recent third quarter soared to $115.9 million from $72.6 million in the year-earlier period.

Looking ahead to full-year 2019, Arcosa expects revenue to be in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Revenue in 2018 was $1.46 billion.

As of September 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $127.5 million. Combined with unused capacity under its credit facility, the available liquidly amounts to $388.8 million.

The Company also pays a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable January 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of January 15, 2020.

ACA has traded in a range of $22.94 to $40.29 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $39.31, up 1.34%.

