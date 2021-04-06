Did American Finance Trust's (NASDAQ:AFIN) Share Price Deserve to Gain 76%?

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) share price is up 76% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 63% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! American Finance Trust hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Given that American Finance Trust didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, American Finance Trust's revenue grew by 1.8%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 76%. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AFIN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling American Finance Trust stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for American Finance Trust the TSR over the last year was 92%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that American Finance Trust shareholders have gained 92% over the last year, including dividends. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 31% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Finance Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with American Finance Trust .

We will like American Finance Trust better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

