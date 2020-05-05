Did a Last-Second Deal With Lenders Buy Hertz Enough Time?

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ), a vehicle rental company offering cars, crossovers, and trucks for rent, among other services, calmed some fears of an imminent bankruptcy when it announced it entered into forbearances and limited waivers with certain lenders and holders of the company's asset-backed vehicle debt. The company was unable to make certain payments per the operating lease, as plunging used car prices required Hertz to make up the difference in value with cash.

"As a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Hertz and its subsidiaries have experienced a rapid, sudden and dramatic negative impact on their businesses," Hertz wrote in a regulatory filing Tuesday. "While Hertz has taken aggressive action to eliminate costs, it faces significant ongoing operating expenses, including monthly payments under its Amended and Restated Master Motor Vehicle Operating Lease and Servicing Agreement with Hertz Vehicle Financing LLC."

Image source: Getty Images.

This announcement will buy Hertz and its management team time to plan a path forward. However, that time is limited and the situation remains dire: The forbearances and waivers will give management until May 22, 2020 to develop a financing strategy appropriate for the current economic scenario.

Rival Avis Budget Group reported during its first-quarter earnings call that it expects a gradual recovery to begin in June, with the industry "improving thereafter." Hertz has bought itself a little more time, but the stock has shed over 80% of its value over the past three months and faces an immense amount of uncertainty with the state of its business amid COVID-19, a fiercely competitive auto industry, and its $17 billion pile of debt.

10 stocks we like better than Hertz Global Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hertz Global Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.