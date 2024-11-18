Dickson Concepts Sets Board Meeting for Financial Results

Dickson Concepts (International) (HK:0113) has released an update.
Dickson Concepts (International) Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to discuss the company’s interim results for the first half of the fiscal year and the potential declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting could impact the company’s stock performance as investors anticipate insights into its financial health.
