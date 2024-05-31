Dickson Concepts Plans Final Results and Dividend Meeting

Dickson Concepts (International) (HK:0113) has released an update.

Dickson Concepts (International) Limited has scheduled a Board meeting for June 13, 2024, to approve the final results for the year and consider declaring a final dividend. This announcement includes information about the current Board members and is dated May 31, 2024.

