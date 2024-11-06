Dickson Concepts Faces Legal Proceedings Over Insider Dealing

Dickson Concepts (International) (HK:0113) has released an update.

Dickson Concepts (International) Limited is facing legal proceedings initiated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) against Group Executive Chairman Sir Dickson Poon for alleged insider dealing. Sir Dickson Poon denies the allegations and plans to contest them vigorously in court. The company has committed to providing updates as necessary in line with stock exchange regulations.

