Dickson Concepts to Buy Back Shares Amid Declining Turnover

Dickson Concepts (International) (HK:0113) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dickson Concepts (International) reported a 24.4% decline in turnover for the six months ending September 2024, citing weak consumer sentiment in Hong Kong as a major factor. Despite the challenges, the company announced a share buy-back program to enhance shareholder returns and noted moderate sales growth in Taiwan and China. The company remains cautious about the investment market, achieving a profit of HK$27.3 million, while expressing concerns about the continued weakness of the Hong Kong retail market.

For further insights into HK:0113 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.