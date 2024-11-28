News & Insights

Stocks
DCOHF

Dickson Concepts to Buy Back Shares Amid Declining Turnover

November 28, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dickson Concepts (International) (HK:0113) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dickson Concepts (International) reported a 24.4% decline in turnover for the six months ending September 2024, citing weak consumer sentiment in Hong Kong as a major factor. Despite the challenges, the company announced a share buy-back program to enhance shareholder returns and noted moderate sales growth in Taiwan and China. The company remains cautious about the investment market, achieving a profit of HK$27.3 million, while expressing concerns about the continued weakness of the Hong Kong retail market.

For further insights into HK:0113 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCOHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.