Dickson Concepts to Buy Back Shares Amid Declining Turnover

Dickson Concepts (International) (HK:0113) has released an update.
Dickson Concepts (International) reported a 24.4% decline in turnover for the six months ending September 2024, citing weak consumer sentiment in Hong Kong as a major factor. Despite the challenges, the company announced a share buy-back program to enhance shareholder returns and noted moderate sales growth in Taiwan and China. The company remains cautious about the investment market, achieving a profit of HK$27.3 million, while expressing concerns about the continued weakness of the Hong Kong retail market.
