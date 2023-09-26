News & Insights

Markets
DKS

DICK'S Sporting To Hire 8.6K Seasonal Staff For 2023 Holiday Season

September 26, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), a chain of sporting goods stores, said on Tuesday that it plans to hire 8,600 seasonal teammates for the 2023 holiday season.

The sixth-annual "National Signing Day" on October 3 will kick off holiday recruiting efforts for positions at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Public Lands, DICK'S House of Sport, and Going, Going, Gone! stores across the country.

DKS said that it is seeking applicants who are passionate about customer service and sports. Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay, and an associate discount of up to 25 percent off.

The company noted that Holiday hiring will continue beyond National Signing Day until all positions are filled.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.