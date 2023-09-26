DICK'S Sporting To Hire 8.6K Seasonal Staff For 2023 Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), a chain of sporting goods stores, said on Tuesday that it plans to hire 8,600 seasonal teammates for the 2023 holiday season.

The sixth-annual "National Signing Day" on October 3 will kick off holiday recruiting efforts for positions at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Public Lands, DICK'S House of Sport, and Going, Going, Gone! stores across the country.

DKS said that it is seeking applicants who are passionate about customer service and sports. Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay, and an associate discount of up to 25 percent off.

The company noted that Holiday hiring will continue beyond National Signing Day until all positions are filled.

