DICK'S Sporting To Eliminate All Single-use Plastic Bags By 2025 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Omni-channel sporting goods retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) announced Tuesday two major actions to help create a future free of single-use plastic bags.

It has committed to remove all single-use point-of-sale plastic bags from its stores by 2025 and a partnership with Closed Loop Partners' Center for the Circular Economy.

Single-use plastic bags are typically made from fossil fuel-derived virgin plastic and are among the top 10 items found on beaches and waterways worldwide.

DICK'S has been working to reduce its environmental footprint with a recycling rate of 70% for its retail stores and operations.

DICK'S has now joined the 'Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag' of leading retailers to identify, test and implement sustainable solutions to replace single-use plastic bags through the Beyond the Bag Initiative. Founding partners include CVS Health, Target and Walmart, as well as Kroger and Walgreens.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.