Dick’s Sporting sees FY24 CapEx ~$900M on gross basis, ~$800M on net basis

07:08 EST Dick’s Sporting (DKS) sees FY24 CapEx ~$900M on gross basis, ~$800M on net basis
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DKS:
- Dick’s Sporting reports Q3 EPS $2.75, consensus $2.69
- Dick’s Sporting raises FY24 EPS view to $13.65-$13.95 from $13.55-$13.90
- Dick’s Sporting CEO says ‘very proud’ of Q3 results
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.