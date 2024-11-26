Dick’s Sporting raises FY24 EPS view to $13.65-$13.95 from $13.55-$13.90

FY24 consensus $13.88. Raises FY24 revenue view to $13.2B-$13.3B from $13.1B-$13.2B, consensus $13.25B. Raises full year 2024 guidance for comparable sales growth to a range of 3.6% to 4.2%, up from 2.5% to 3.5% previously.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DKS:
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
- DKS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Lone Pine buys UnitedHealth, exits Workday in Q3
- Telsey names its Holiday 2024 Top Picks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.