DICK'S Sporting Q2 Results Top Estimates; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) reported that its net income for the second quarter ended August 1, 2020 significantly increased to $276.8 million or $3.12 per share from last year's $112.5 million or $1.26 per share, reflecting strong quarterly sales.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, DKS was trading at $51.46 up $4.82 or 10.33 percent.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the latest-quarter was $281.7 million, or $3.21 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the second quarter increased 20.1% to $2.71 billion from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter.

Consolidated same store sales for the quarter increased 20.7%, even with about 15% of the company's stores closed on average. eCommerce sales increased 194%, including Curbside Contactless Pickup. Second quarter 2019 consolidated same store sales increased 3.2%.

The company said it did not provided an updated outlook. It withdrew its fiscal 2020 outlook in March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.