Dick’s Sporting price target raised to $240 from $232 at Stifel

November 26, 2024 — 03:55 pm EST

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy raised the firm’s price target on Dick’s Sporting (DKS) to $240 from $232 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Q3 execution was “again strong,” featuring both comp and gross margin upside, the analyst tells investors. The firm’s revenue and EPS estimates “again move higher,” but capital investment due to the House of Sport rollout and more limited free cash flow keep Stifel “guarded on valuation,” the analyst noted.

