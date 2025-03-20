Dick's Sporting Goods's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Dick's Sporting Goods.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $360,382, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $52,500.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $195.0 for Dick's Sporting Goods over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dick's Sporting Goods's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dick's Sporting Goods's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Dick's Sporting Goods Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $39.0 $35.1 $37.2 $195.00 $186.0K 1 50 DKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $5.8 $5.4 $5.51 $195.00 $41.0K 425 259 DKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.6 $195.00 $36.2K 425 447 DKS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.7 $6.7 $6.7 $170.00 $33.5K 83 50 DKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $6.1 $5.4 $5.86 $195.00 $32.6K 425 47

About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 730 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores and House of Sport), and about 140 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and Public Lands nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dick's Sporting Goods, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Dick's Sporting Goods's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 688,966, the DKS's price is down by -2.74%, now at $192.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Dick's Sporting Goods

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $238.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dick's Sporting Goods, targeting a price of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Dick's Sporting Goods with a target price of $250. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, maintaining a target price of $250. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $215. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $215.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dick's Sporting Goods with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

